Cochran Bypass detour begins Tuesday

If you live or commute in Cochran, the way you travel might be changing.

Our Madison Cavalchire has more on a Georgia Department of Transportation project that'll have you taking a detour.

Starting Tuesday, GDOT says the Cochran Bypass will be closed from Frank Cook Road to the State Route 87 BU intersection.

"It will add a little extra commute time to work, but it's so worth it because it improves the safety and the road," said Sugarberry's restaurant employee, Cameron Dober.

Once sections of the Cochran Bypass close, Dober says she'll be taking the detour to her job at Sugarberry's.

"It will create more business for the little companies in town and the little businesses there," Dober said.

The detour will go through downtown Cochran, bringing more traffic to shops and restaurants like Sugarberry's.

GDOT says people can expect to take the downtown detour for up to one year while the bypass is closed for bridge construction over the railroad.

"We don't need a bridge," said Cochran resident, Terry Butts. "In my opinion, we don't need a four-lane. When you get a four-lane in a small town like Cochran, it's like a race track. Folks are going to blow by you and stuff like that."

But some -- like Butts -- don't think the project is worth the state's money. GDOT says overall, the project will cost just over $21 million.

"We'll have more traffic, more cars coming through, but mostly it's going to hinder the folks going to Warner Robins," Butts said.

Butts says he's been living in Cochran for 50 years, and he doesn't think the detour traffic will include many large trucks.

Nowadays, he says few trucks travel North and South through Cochran.

GDOT says the entire project , which also includes widening a portion of State Route 87 into two, 12-foot lanes in each direction, should be complete at the end of August 2020.

