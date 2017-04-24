Cochran Bypass detour begins Tuesday

If you live or commute in Cochran, the way you travel might be changing.
Our Madison Cavalchire has more on a Georgia Department of Transportation project that'll have you taking a detour.
Starting Tuesday, GDOT says the Cochran Bypass will be closed from Frank Cook Road to the State Route 87 BU intersection.
"It will add a little extra commute time to work, but it's so worth it because it improves the safety and the road," said Sugarberry's restaurant employee, Cameron Dober.
Once sections of the Cochran Bypass close, Dober says she'll be taking the detour to her job at Sugarberry's.
"It will create more business for the little companies in town and the little businesses there," Dober said.
The detour will go through downtown Cochran, bringing more traffic to shops and restaurants like Sugarberry's.
GDOT says people can expect to take the downtown detour for up to one year while the bypass is closed for bridge construction over the railroad.
"We don't need a bridge," said Cochran resident, Terry Butts. "In my opinion, we don't need a four-lane. When you get a four-lane in a small town like Cochran, it's like a race track. Folks are going to blow by you and stuff like that."
© 2017 WMAZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs