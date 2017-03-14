Cold snap could harm Central Georgia crops

Dropping temperatures throughout Central Georgia could take a toll on the crops grown here. Some farmers are already taking precautions.

“A lot of our trees have not bloomed, and the ones that have bloomed are not fully bloomed,” Al Pearson said. “We feel like we'll weather this storm, weather this cold snap.”

The Pearson family started growing peaches in 1885. In that time, freezing temperatures only wiped out two crops. Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing overnight, but Pearson is confident they'll survive.

“The peaches that haven’t bloomed, where the buds are tighter, they’ve got a lot more leeway,” Pearson said. “You have a lot of buds on a tree, so you could afford to lose some and still have a good crop.”

Pearson isn’t the only one protecting his produce. Debra Elliot is, too. She and her family run a strawberry patch in Lizella. They covered their berries with tarps to keep the warmth in and cold out.

“You have to protect that bloom,” Elliot said. “You can look at the blooms and tell that the center of it's yellow. That’s what were protecting because that’s the baby strawberry.”

For now they just wait for the temperatures to fall, and the more seasonably warm weather to return.

“We have hope for a full crop. Until that hope gets dashed, that’s the way we look at it,” Pearson said.

