Cold weather causes pipes to burst

Continued freezing and expansion inside pipes cause water pressure to increase downstream, and that same water pressure causes the pipe to burst.

Gabrielle Dawkins followed around a plumber who says he saw an increase in calls since the dip in temperatures.

"It definitely froze and split. It is insulated. It just goes to show that all of the insulation in the world isn't going to prevent it from splitting," says Sciancalepore as he points to a faucet spewing out water.



Over the past 12 years, Vinny Sciancalepore, a plumber for ProTech, helped fix frozen pipes.



"There could be more of the piping that is damaged," says Sciancalepore.



With the temperatures dropping to the 20s in Central Georgia, it puts every pipe in danger of freezing and bursting. The worst pipes in his opinion are pretty common in the south.

"It's one of the worst pipes because as CPVC ages, it becomes more brittle and any type of slight increase in size. I've replaced 20 plus feet sections of pipe because it was just aged and it froze," says Sciancalepore.



If you're a homeowner with a broken pipe, be careful -- the cost can add up.



"It varies. It can be a simple fix from $180 to $200, but depending if there is numerous sections where there is a lot of piping, the needs to be replaced then it can cost several hundred, even up to $1,000," says Sciancalepore.



According to the Insurance Institutes for Business and Home Safety, frozen pipes are one of the biggest dangers to your home.

Sciancalepore says that shutting the water off is a double-edged sword. You won't have the ability to run the water and prevent pipes from possibly freezing.

