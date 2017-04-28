Coliseum Medical Centers names new CEO

Coliseum Medical Centers named a new CEO Friday.

Stephen Daugherty now holds the title after serving as the interim CEO since January. Daugherty most recently served as the CEO of Coliseum Northside Hospital since 2014. Daugherty is originally from Oklahoma and has more than 18 years of administrative experience with the company that owns the Medical Centers.

Daugherty currently serves on several boards in Macon including the United Way of Central Georgia, the Otis Redding Foundation and the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce.

Daugherty received his MBA from Florida Gulf Coast University and has a bachelor's in Biology from Augustana College in Sioux Falls. He also has a diploma in Medical Technology recognized by the American Society of Clinical Pathologists.

His permanent responsibilities as CEO will begin on Monday, May 1st.

