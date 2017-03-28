Colon Cancer Awareness Month: The importance of colonoscopies

Colon cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer.

According to Colon Cancer Alliance, there are over a million survivors in the United States.

"He said, 'You've got colon cancer,' I said 'Are you sure?' I'll never forget those words" said cancer survivor Martha Tisdale.

Colon cancer is also the nation's second leading cause of cancer death.

"When you get that verdict it's like...wow what do I do now? It's like your living a nightmare," said Tisdale.

Colon cancer is beatable when caught early, but it's up to you to beat the odds.

Tisdale did. She went in for her colonoscopy in November 2013, and was diagnosed with cancer.

"If I had not had the colonoscopy, I would've never known it until it was too late. This way we caught it early," said Tisdale..

A small flat polyp was found in her colon, and by acting early. they removed the polyp.

That allowed Tisdale to beat cancer going on three years now.

Danielle Rogers, the director of Coliseum Cancer Institute, says there are ways to prevent colon cancer from creeping up on you.

Avoid excessive alcohol

Avoid tobacco products

Maintaining a good body mass index

Eating more leafy vegetables

Know your family history

Getting your colon screening done, which should be done at the age of 50.

But sometimes people are hesitant to get the procedure.

"You know a lot of the hesitancy too is people are worried about the risk because it is somewhat of an invasive procedure. There is some sedation that is required. The thing is is that it's the only way to know if there is any risk as far as polyps or anything is to get a colonoscopy," said Rogers.

Tisdale says the procedure isn't as scary as some people may think.

"Very little pain. They send you home with pain medication but I didn't take anything," said Tisdale.

If you want to support people like Tisdale, the Undy Run is coming up on Saturday, April 1. It's a 5K run to raise money and bring attention to colon cancer.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV