MACON, GA.-- - A local competition really brightened up the day at a Color for a Cause event. Local organizations gathered at the Macon Mall Thursday for a live coloring competition and shopping event to raise awareness and support.

In one competition, teams were judged on coloring murals. In another, teams competed in a shopping raffle. Many of the leaders from the different organizations say coloring is linked to a sense of calmness.

"To me personally it's a stress reliever and so it is one of the things we have incorporated in our early stage and younger on set program as an activity to do just because it's a time to relax and have fun and not really focus on anything else,” says Tara Johnson with the Alzheimer’s Association.



Alpha Delta Pi for the Ronald McDonald House won the shopping raffle and $500. The organization United in Pink won the coloring mural contest.

"Therapeutically it has been proven for a lot of reasons that coloring can be very calming and can give you a sense of peace,” says Elaine Hardison with United in Pink.

This was the Macon's Mall's very first Color for a Cause event.

