Commissioners hold education town hall forum

MACON, GA.-- - Thursday night parents, commissioners and teachers gathered for a District 3 town hall meeting.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas led the forum at Northeast High School tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Representatives from the neighborhood came to talk about things in the community that were positives and things that could be improved on.

Commissioner Lucas says there is always room for improvement and it is helpful to hear from members of the community on what they'd like to see happen.

"We're working to improve tearing down the blight and building new structures here on the East side of town. One of the challenges we have is that there are not a lot of businesses that are positive influences,” says Commissioner Lucas.

The next town hall forum for the district will be in April at Stubb's Chapel Baptist Church. Since Macon-Bibb County was created in January 2014, Commissioners have held a series of public meetings to provide updates on the community.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV