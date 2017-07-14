Community helps Houston County teen get transport van

The Blessings for Brent group raised more than $10,000 to buy Brent's family the van they needed to transport him and his wheelchair.

Brent Carr was diagnosed with severe Cerebral Palsy Quadriplegia as a baby and now needs a wheelchair to get around.

Back in April, 13WMAZ shared the Houston County teen's story and the group working to help him have some independence.

Churches, businesses, and families from across central Georgia teamed up to form the group Blessings for Brent. They held fundraisers and donated money to help Brent's family buy a van equipped to transport him and his wheelchair.

The group exceeded their $10,000 goal and bought the van as well as a special spoon that allows Brent to feed himself. Brent's mother says the remaining money will be used to help Brent with anything else he needs to be more independent.

Brent is starting his senior year at Houston County High School. His mother says he is so grateful to have so much support from the community.

