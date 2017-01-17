Neighbors who live near Bloomfield Drive say they're concerned about their safety after a woman shot a teenager Monday night. Yvonne Thomas spoke to people who live nearby who are trying to make sense of this violence.

Edward Johnson and his wife Lois Johnson say they woke up to sound of chaos happening two doors over. “It’s the first time it's ever happened,” said Edward Johnson. “I'm really sad that it happened because I like peace.” “I heard the fire truck and the ambulance and the police cars went by,” said Lois Johnson.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Vernon Marcus Jr. was walking down Bloomfield Drive with a group of friends around 8 p.m. Monday when they heard shots. Marcus was shot in the head. “I just see them walking up and down the street,” said Edward Johnson.

Lieutenant Randy Gonzalez of the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Elisabeth Cannon allegedly fired shots because she believed Marcus and his friends were throwing rocks at her house. “I've never known anything to go wrong with this house over here,” said Joyce Barron. “I just know they keep to themselves, they don't bother anyone,” said Edward Johnson. “They just keep to themselves.”

Neighbors like Tyrone Hill say shootings like these are awful for the entire community. “It just has you feeling unsafe in your own home, and that's not good,” said Hill. “We have kids going to school and catching the buses, and it’s just not safe.” “Anytime a tragedy like this happens, it’s a frown on a generation,” said Edward Johnson.

We asked the Bibb County Sheriff Office if Cannon made complaints about kids throwing rocks at her house before. Lt. Gonzalez says they're looking to see if any reports were made in the past.

On December 6th, Cannon called our newsroom and complained about not having more police presence in the neighborhood.

