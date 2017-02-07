Community mourns the accidental death of six-year-old boy

Community mourns the death of 6-year-old Fiya Hollis

Tuesday, people in Fort Valley are mourning the accidental death of 6-year-old Fiya Hollis. Police say Hollis was playing with a gun and accidentally shot himself in the upper torso. Yvonne Thomas spoke to a couple who says Hollis was like family to them.

It's a tragedy that still doesn't feel real. “I told him to, 'Keep fighting, son,' and I told him I loved him,” said neighbor Jeremy Haugabroke. “My boyfriend came rushing in and asked for the phone, and then he told me what happened,” said neighbor Samerial Owens.

In an apartment complex upstairs, Fiya Hollis was fighting to stay alive. Fort Valley Police Captain Jerrell Smith says the boy was playing with a gun and accidentally shot himself. “When the officers arrived, they found Mr. Fiya Hollis, who was six-years-old, with a gunshot wound to the torso,” said Captain Jerrell Smith with the Fort Valley Police Department.

Neighbors Samerial Owens and Jeremy Haugabroke say they were by Hollis' side until the end. “I said, 'I'm going to take care of you,'” said Haugabroke. “'Just stay, look at me. Just stay.'”

But now that he's gone, this family says they keep Hollis' memories in their hearts. “He was an excellent kid,” said Haugabroke. “I'd talk to him and his sisters every day.” “He's just a sweet little boy,” said Owens. “He'd come around and play with my kids and ride his little bike.”

And despite the life they've lost, this family says they're hopeful that somehow, some way, they'll make it through. “It's gonna get better,” said Haugabroke.”We just gotta stay in the word of God and we gotta keep praying every day.”

Fort Valley Police Captain Jerrell Smith says 6-year-old Fiya Hollis and two other siblings ages 13 and 10 were home alone when the shooting happened.

Smith says there is a possibility that Hollis' mother could face negligence charges in her son's death.

