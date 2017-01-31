Community raises over $15K for pizza delivery driver Brooklyn Rouse

Brooklyn Rouse’s parents have given WMAZ an update on the condition of their daughter.

Rouse was call to deliver pizza to a home in the Bloomfield neighborhood in December, but the call was merely a set-up for an armed robbery attempt that ended with Rouse getting shot in the head.

A month later, Brooklyn’s condition continues to improve. Her family says she’s at an out of town rehab facility after leaving the Medical Center, Navicent Health last week.

She successfully underwent surgery to replace a piece of her skull that was fractured by a bullet in the shooting.

She is speaking again and walking with assistance. She is alert, coherent, and ‘her memory remains intact.’

The family ended their GoFundMe campaign on Monday after receiving around $15,100.

