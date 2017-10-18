Community rallies around Dublin family displaced after fire

Brittany Lancaster had dinner in the oven when she stepped outside to organize a birthday party. When she got back in, her kitchen was on fire. She made a quick call to the Johnson County fire department, but by the time they got the fire out, her family's home was destroyed.

She and her four kids escaped without injury but lost nearly all their belongings.

Her husband Justin King started a business in Dublin about four months ago. Between startup costs and expenses from the fire, the family's in a tight spot. Dubliners have made sure the Kings know they have their backs.

"The phone calls started coming," says Justin King, "Everybody was asking what we needed, what was most important to us."

The family started a GoFundMe page online. In four days, it's raised more than $4,500. They've also taken donations from people in person. Some they know and some are total strangers.

When two people they'd never met before walked up with donations, Justin said it was a heartwarming moment for both sides.

"We ended up giving a hug and they said they didn't have children of their own and we said, 'Well, now you have four.' They came up here and openly gave."

Brittany said she's inspired by the outpouring of support.

"It meant so much when we were at a low, an all-time low, you know, it really lifted us up."

More than anything, they're happy to have their family together.

"You know, at first I was crying over pictures, but I have my children," said Brittany. "It could be worse, I could've lost a child and only had a picture, it could have been so much worse."

It's a bad situation, but you'd never guess it from talking to the King family.

