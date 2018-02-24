(Photo: Bowdre, Erica)

The 10th Annual Cantrell Center 5K kicked off at 8:30 Saturday morning with the 1-mile Fun Run following at 9:15.

Former Miss America and Warner Robins native, Betty Cantrell, says she started the Annual Cantrell Center 5K when she was just 13 years old.

Cantrell says she founded the race because of her passion for health and wellness.

"That's the biggest thing is to get people off the couch and out there exercising," Cantrell said about the annual 5K.

Runners were up and at the Cantrell Center for Physical Therapy and Wellness early to prepare for the race.

All proceeds from the race will benefit Macon's local Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, Navicent Health, part of the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN).

