Whitney Waters is overcome with emotion after seeing gifts for her and her family from Gastroenterology Associates of Central Georgia. Waters and her children lost all of their belongings in a fire Nov. 11.

Whitney Waters and her family lost everything in a November fire at their southeast Macon home.

Employees at Gastroenterology Associates of Central Georgia made sure they are not without this Christmas.

After learning about the Nov. 11 fire in which Waters and her children lost everything, Tracy Ponder, who works at the office, reached out to the family.

"I heard she and her kids lost everything," Ponder said. "The Red Cross put them up for a few days and they were staying with friends and family."

The Macon Housing Authority found the family temporary housing, Ponder said.

"We wanted to make sure they had enough to get started," she added, "pots, pans, sheets, comforters ... "