Compass Rose Cafe sells out for grand reopening

A four-course meal for $10? Count us in!

The Compass Rose Cafe held its grand opening Friday, and it was a sellout.

The cafe trains Bibb County students for jobs in the culinary arts.

One 17-year-old student says cooking at the cafe is the stepping stone to get her closer to her dream.

Through the loud noise and fast pace, it took to prepare for the opening day of service, 17-year-old Azaria Oliver didn't feel the pressure.

She says kitchen is where she thrives!

"Because I really listen and I pay attention and I try hard, so the work that I am doing is actually paying off for me," Oliver said.

She remembers back when her uncle John sparked her love for food, and when he died in 2012, she says that ignited her drive to succeed.

"I try and come out on top," she mentioned. "So, hopefully when I graduate high school I can get my own restaurant and hopefully name it after him."

And the Cafe's Executive Chef, Stuart Hardy says the sky's the limit for Oliver.

"She has so much more experience than I had when I was her age, and as a young chef, I've done a lot in the short amount of time that I have, so I expect her to do so much more," Hardy said about Oliver's performance and culinary skills.

He has high hopes for each of his students. Hardy adds that he came up with his teaching technique through many years of working in the food industry.

"I've hired high school students before and I've been disappointed, and they've been disappointed with their experience because they weren't sure of what the industry demands of them," Hardy said.

Opening the Cafe is the way he makes sure his students see the reality of what it's like working in a kitchen by getting hands-on experience.

Chef Hardy says they are booked for the month, but reservations for the future can be made on their website.

The cafe is located on Anthony Road in Macon, and it is open on Fridays only from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

