Consequences for threatening schools can be severe

After another threat at a Central Georgia high school, school leaders and law enforcement want students to know that making threats can get them in a lot of trouble.

There have been at least five school threats made throughout Central Georgia in the last nine days, and Houston County Board of Education assistant superintendent Dr. Richard Rogers says he believes some have been social media pranks.

Now he's got a message for students.

"Do not make a social media posting that is a threat," he said. "There's nothing funny about this."

Rogers says students who make threats could face suspension or expulsion and Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke says there could also be legal consequences for those who make threats.

"Under the law, they can be felonies or other types of serious charges," Cooke said. "Students shouldn't make threats like these."

Warner Robins Police Department Assistant Chief John Wagner says they treat every threat as credible until proven otherwise, but he warns against spreading false information online.

"If we find someone that is joking about this or putting out false information, we're going to lock them up," said Wagner.

One Northside High School parent says false online information like that wrongly singled out her son as a potential school shooter. The Warner Robins Police Department confirmed that he had nothing to do with the threat, but now Jana Stone is upset that her son's reputation was damaged.

"I'm really angry because he might have to switch high schools due to the stigma they've now placed on him," she said.

The threat at Northside was one of many all across the country,

The media company called "Now This" says there have been more than 200 school threats made since the shooting in Parkland.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV