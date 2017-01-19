Construction underway at Carl Vinson VA Medical Center

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Central Georgia veterans will see new facilities at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center.



Chief of Engineering at the Hospital, Frederick Williams, says crews started working in November.

They’re creating a new mental health building on its front lawn, extending its dementia care unit, expanding its parking, and adding major addition to its boiler plant.



Army Brat and Navy Veteran Marion Owens is proud of the hospital and his military service.



“They don't realize that we're out here doing our job so they can walk around free and do what they want,” said



For the last 8 years, he's come to the Carl Vinson Medical Center for care.



“I never knew I had PTSD until they started diagnosing me, and then I told them, 'Well, I had this my whole military career,'” said Owens



Owens says certain things trigger flashbacks and his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.



“I would blow up every time someone would get in my face and talk bad about the military,” said Owens.



Once the $42 million project is complete, psychiatrists and counselors at the VA Medical Center will be able to help more patients like Owens.



“These two buildings are the ones that I was telling you about that are going to come down that we really can't renovate,” said Williams.

Chief of Engineering, Frederick Williams, says the expansion will allow the hospital to streamline services and provide more access.



“We're going to be providing about a 20,000-square foot clinic, which is going to be geared strictly toward mental health. That's going to allow us to decompress some of our space within the medical center,” said Williams.



Williams says that with more facilities, there should be a need for more employees in the near future.



Owens will continue to come here for care.



“You'll never get rid of PTSD. It'll always be with us,” said Owens.

