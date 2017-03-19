Construction work backs up I-75S

Drivers headed down I-75S should expect a significant delay Sunday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Maintenance work on I-75S from mile marker 152 to 151 has two of the three lanes closed. That's around the area of Hartley Bridge Road and the 475 split.

Construction along that stretch of road is scheduled to end at 9 p.m.

Please plan accordingly and find an alternate route if possible.

