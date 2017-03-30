Consular Corps tours Central Georgia to see economic and development opportunities

Group photo taken outside Sandler

Representatives from more than 20 countries toured Central Georgia today and made a stop in Houston County.

The three-day tour shows development and economic opportunities available right here in Central Georgia to the Consular Corps based in Atlanta.

Thursday morning, the group visited the Sandler non-woven corporation in Perry.

Sandler, a German company that came to Perry in October of last year, plans to hire more than 140 people by the time they're fully up and running.

The Dean of the Consular Corp and said the County has a reputation for being friendly.

“The County's really helpful to doing business because when you are foreign and you come and try to invest here, you don’t know anything about here so you need the help of the authorities, so when they help you to tell you how to start,” Claudia Valenzuela said.

Perry Mayor James Faircloth said Sandler has been a success story for the whole County and he hopes other international businesses move to Houston in the future.

