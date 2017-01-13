The Grammy Awards Getaway Sweepstakes

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

13WMAZ is giving you a chance to win a trip for two to the 59th annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 12.

The entry deadline is 3:00 p.m. on Monday, January 30.

The winner will receive a GRAMMY® Awards Getaway Package Voucher for winner and one (1) guest consisting of the following:

(i) Two (2) round trip coach air fares to Los Angeles International Airport from anywhere in the 48 contiguous U.S. States.

(ii) Two (2) nights first class – double occupancy hotel accommodations at The Courtyard Marriott in Los Angeles.

(iii) Two (2) Bronze Level category tickets to the GRAMMY® Awards on February 12, 2017 (Provided by CBS).

(iv) Two (2) Tickets to the official GRAMMY® After Party with live performances, cocktails, refreshments and food service.

(v) Admission for two (2) to the GRAMMY® Museum.

(vi) $300 in the form of prepaid card for airport transfers or food and beverage at LA Live or wherever the card is accepted.

(vii) Daily breakfast

(viii) RPMC professional travel planning and coordination, including a dedicated travel specialist, booking and coordination of air, hotel and activities and day-by-day itinerary.

(ix) RPMC winner management services including telephone contact and correspondence, securing of liability releases, scheduling of travel dates and destination and toll free number assistance.

ARV of GRAMMY® Awards Getaway Package (including airfare): $4,668.00.

The GRAMMY® Awards Getaway Package will be from February 11, 2017 through February 13, 2017.

