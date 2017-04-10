Cook Out restaurants in Macon, Warner Robins near completion

Cook Out is close to opening its Macon and Warner Robins restaurants.
The chain is opening on Eisenhower Parkway in the lot formerly occupied by J.L. Bar-B-Q. A representative with the company told 13WMAZ Monday that their projected opening date is May 4
Cook Out is also opening a second Warner Robins location on Watson Boulevard. The projected opening date for that location is May 11, according to the representative.
Cook Out operates two central Georgia locations - 1893 N. Columbia St., Milledgeville and 113 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins.
The restaurant is known for its burgers, shakes and barbecue.
The Greensboro, North Carolina-based chain opened for business in 1989. They've since opened dozens of restaurants in Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Mississippi and several other states.
