Cooking with Suzanne: Fried pickles with Cajun aioli

WMAZ 12:40 PM. EST February 05, 2017

Suzanne Lawler is here with Suzanne Johnson to learn a new recipe perfect for a Super Bowl party or anytime.

Ingredients:

DRY MIX

  • 1/2 cup cornmeal (yellow or white)
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1 Tb. Cajun seasoning

WET MIX

  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1/3 cup pickle juice

AIOLI

  • 1 cup green onions
  • 1 tsp. Cajun seasoning
  • Juice from 1 lemon
  • Mayonnaise

Instructions:

  1. Mix together the dry ingredients
  2. Mix together the wet ingredients
  3. Dredge the pickles in the wet mixture first and then coat them with the dry mixture
  4. Fry in a Dutch oven on medium heat (around 350 degrees) with 3-4 cups of oil for 2-3 minutes
  5. While the pickles are frying, combine all the ingredients together for the aioli

 

 

