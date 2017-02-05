Cooking with Suzanne: Fried pickles with Cajun aioli

Suzanne Lawler is here with Suzanne Johnson to learn a new recipe perfect for a Super Bowl party or anytime.

Ingredients:

DRY MIX

1/2 cup cornmeal (yellow or white)

1/2 cup flour

1 Tb. Cajun seasoning

WET MIX

1 cup sour cream

1/3 cup pickle juice

AIOLI

1 cup green onions

1 tsp. Cajun seasoning

Juice from 1 lemon

Mayonnaise

Instructions:

Mix together the dry ingredients Mix together the wet ingredients Dredge the pickles in the wet mixture first and then coat them with the dry mixture Fry in a Dutch oven on medium heat (around 350 degrees) with 3-4 cups of oil for 2-3 minutes While the pickles are frying, combine all the ingredients together for the aioli

(© 2017 WMAZ)