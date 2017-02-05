Cooking with Suzanne: Fried pickles with Cajun aioli

Suzanne Lawler is here with Suzanne Johnson to learn a new recipe perfect for a Super Bowl party or anytime.
Ingredients:
DRY MIX
- 1/2 cup cornmeal (yellow or white)
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1 Tb. Cajun seasoning
WET MIX
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1/3 cup pickle juice
AIOLI
- 1 cup green onions
- 1 tsp. Cajun seasoning
- Juice from 1 lemon
- Mayonnaise
Instructions:
- Mix together the dry ingredients
- Mix together the wet ingredients
- Dredge the pickles in the wet mixture first and then coat them with the dry mixture
- Fry in a Dutch oven on medium heat (around 350 degrees) with 3-4 cups of oil for 2-3 minutes
- While the pickles are frying, combine all the ingredients together for the aioli
