Cooking fish tacos with Suzanne Johnson

The author of the "Southern Bits and Bites" cooking series, Suzanne Johnson, came to the studio to show us tropical twist to cooking fish tacos!

This quick and delicious recipe will have you wanting to spice up things in the kitchen.

Fish Tacos

4 grouper filets

1 bunch cilantro, chopped

2 lemons

1 cup sour cream

4 tbsp Cajun seasoning

2 mangos, peeled, seeded and chopped

1 jalapeno, chopped

3 tbsp oil

1 clove garlic, minced

1 8 oz can crushed pineapple, drained

1/2 Vidalia onion, chopped

8 taco-size flour tortillas

For the Salsa:

Combine the mango, jalapeno, garlic, onion, crushed pineapple and cilantro in a medium bowl and toss with the juice of one lemon and 1 tbsp of oil. Allow to marinate for at least an hour. This can also be made the day before.

For the Sauce:

Mix together the sour cream, 1 tbsp Cajun seasoning and the juice of one lemon. Set aside for at least an hour.

Cooking and preparing your Fish Taco:

Rub filets with Cajun seasoning to cover. In a medium skillet, heat 2 tbsp of oil over medium heat. Place filets in oil and sear for 2 minutes on each side. Continue cooking in a preheated 400 degree oven for 8-10 minutes depending on the thickness of the filets. Remove from oven and slice each filet into 4 pieces. To serve, place 2 pieces of fish in a flour tortilla and top with about 3 tbsp of salsa and 2 tbsp of sauce.

Citrus Slaw

1 lemon

¼ cup orange juice

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

½ cup olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup chopped cilantro

1 bag tri color slaw

¼ cup green onion

Directions: Add juice of one lemon, orange juice, honey, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper in a blender. Blend on low and slowly add in olive oil until dressing is blended well. In a large bowl mix together slaw, cilantro and green onion. Pour dressing over slaw and toss to coat. Allow to marinate for 30 minutes and serve.

