Mary Parham Copelan is Milledgeville's new mayor.

Mary Parham Copelan is Milledgeville's new mayor.

She defeated incumbent Gary Thrower 833 votes to 827 votes in Tuesday's election.

District Five Milledgeville City Council seat was won by Richard Mullins. He defeated Harry Keim 254 to 101.

Mike Cobb was elected to District 6 GMC Board of Trustees. He defeated Calvin Hill 435 to 189.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV