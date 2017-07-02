Cordele boy dies after accidentally shooting himself

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

An 11-year-old boy died this weekend after accidentally shooting himself in the chest.

A release from Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock says deputies responded to a call of a person shot call on Culpepper Road around 9 p.m. Saturday.

They found an 11-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest at the scene.

He was taken to the Crisp Regional Hospital where he underwent surgery before being taken to the Medical Center.

He later died at the hospital.

The case remains under investigation, but investigators believe the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.

Hancock says his thoughts and prayers are with the family.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV