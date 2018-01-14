Coroner: Death of woman found at east Macon fire is 'suspicious'

UPDATE: Jones says they are treating 58-year-old Audrey Parks' death as 'suspicious' because she didn't have burns on her body from the fire.
Jones says a bystander saw the fire, went into the home, and found the woman's body around 3 p.m.
An autopsy will be performed on Tuesday.
A body was found by firefighters during a call to house fire Sunday afternoon.
Macon-Bibb County Fire Chief Marvin Riggins confirmed crews are currently at the scene of a house fire on Dorothy Drive in east Macon.
Bibb Coroner Leon Jones was called out to the scene when crews saw a body inside the home.
