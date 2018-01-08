Coroner: Pedestrian hit, killed in west Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms a pedestrian died after a crash around 6:40 a.m. Monday morning in Macon.

It happened on Pio Nono Avenue near Hightower Road.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says witnesses tell him the victim was not in a crosswalk when he walked in front of a Lexus.

Jones says the man had no identification on him and is not yet identified.

Jones says the man may have been homeless.

At around 8 a.m. Monday morning, two southbound lanes are blocked on Pio Nono Avenue.

