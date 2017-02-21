WMAZ
Coroner's office seeking man's next of kin

WMAZ 12:19 AM. EST February 22, 2017

The Bibb County Coroner's Office needs your help finding the next of kin of Louis Garcia. 

Garcia is a 33-year-old Hispanic man who died February 8 at the Medical Center Navicent Health of Natural causes. 

According to Chief Coroner Leon Jones, he is a construction worker, and other employees at the construction site say the man has family members in Georgia and Mexico. 

Anyone with information can call Chief Coroner Leon Jones at 478-256-6716.

 

