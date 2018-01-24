Correctional officer arrested for trying to sneak contraband into prison

A correctional officer was arrested Sunday after he attempted to bring contraband into Johnson State Prison.

According to a news release from Georgia Department of Corrections, Correctional Officer Willie Haynes tried to bring multiple bags of tobacco into the prison wrapped around his waist.

Haynes admitted to trying to bring the contraband in for an inmate who agreed to pay him for the items. Haynes also confessed to having a weapon in his vehicle.

Haynes was charged with Items Prohibited by Inmates, Trading with Inmates without Consent of the Warden, and Violation of Oath of Office.

