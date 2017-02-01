Could medical cannabis fix opioid epidemic?

ATLANTA-- - Could medical cannabis fix Georgia’s opioid crisis? One University of Georgia professor thinks so. He shared data to support that at a Georgia House of Representatives work session in Atlanta on Wednesday for HB 65. That’s the bill that would expand the current medical cannabis law.

“I was either going to be on this drug, oxy, for the rest of my life until it kills me, or I can find an alternative path that doesn’t harm me,” Harrison Couch said.

He no longer uses the opioid pain killers he was prescribed years ago after being treated for a tumor, but the pain lives with him to this day.

“Over the course of time the tolerance goes up and so does your dependency,” Couch said.

He’s currently using cannabis oil illegally, since intractable pain isn’t a covered condition under Georgia’s current medical marijuana law. That could change with Rep. Allen Peake’s medical cannabis expansion bill, HB 65, he could be covered.

“We've had the law in place for two years now and the sky hasn’t fallen,” Peake said. “We've seen that there have been a lot of people that have benefitted, so why not allow more people to benefit from legal possession medical cannabis oil.”

During the work session a University of Georgia researcher, David Bradford, shared data that suggested better medical cannabis laws could address the state's opioid epidemic.

Peake says that’s promising.

“We saw a direct correlation where states have medical cannabis laws there's a reduction in opioid abuse,” Peake said. “There's a reduction in opioid prescription overdoses, and there's a significant reduction cost to the tax payers as well too.”

As for couch he just hopes his testimony along with new research moves law makers in the right direction.

“It’s a medicine regardless of the reason they need it for,” Couch said. If cannabis oil can help you in any way, shape, or form with medical issues I don’t see the point in stopping people from taking it.”

