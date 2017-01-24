Bibb County's Solid Waste Department says as downtown Macon continues to grow, so does the amount of garbage, but that could soon change. Bibb Commission approved a new downtown garbage collection plan at Tuesday's committee meeting.



In between the streets of downtown Macon, is what some may call "Macon’s dirty little secret."



“Approach the problem of too much garbage and too few containers,” says downtown business owner, Jean Bragg. She says trash is piling up in the alleys around her store.



“The restaurant employees did not have room or did not take the time to put the debris into the container and it ends up on the ground,” says Bragg. She says people are using other people's dumpsters which is causing them to overflow and leave trash on the ground.



“So we have to bring in a city employee to do the job that perhaps a restaurant employee should’ve done,” says Bragg.



This is a problem that director of Macon-Bibb County solid waste, Kevin Barkley, says comes from the county having no downtown garbage plan.



“Where do you place those containers? Who’s got access to them? Who uses them?” says Barkley. He says a new plan would allow everybody to work together to find solutions like how many dumpsters are needed. Where before people were responsible for setting up their own trash service.



“Work with the private hauler work with the tenants and our property owners in downtown and make sure they all have good established means to handle storage handling and collection of your garbage,” says Barkley.



This is a plan that Barkley and Bragg say could attract more people to the downtown.



“We're on our way it just takes a little time,” says Bragg.

This ordinance still needs approval from the full commission in two weeks.

Mary Grace Shaw, 13WMAZ