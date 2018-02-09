Crawford County deputy arrests two men for stolen gun, other items during traffic stop

Two men are in jail after a Crawford County Sheriff's deputy found a stolen gun and other items in their vehicle.

Gage Dean Thomas, 19, of Butts County and Alexander Michael Griffin, 19, of Henry County have both been charged with one count of theft by receiving property, according to a Crawford County Sheriff's Office news release.

The deputy was patrolling when he noticed a green sport utility vehicle with the headlights off at the intersection of Albert Colbert Dr. The deputy turned around to check on the driver and he took off in the vehicle.

The deputy made a traffic stop with the vehicle and discovered a Glock 42 firearm that had been reported stolen in Butts County.

The deputy also found pill bottles, a Glock 27 and a brown MK purse that belonged to a Roberta resident, which was recovered before the items were reported stolen.

The release says that this is an ongoing investigation and more charges are pending.

