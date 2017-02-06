Crawford County family speaks after remains identified

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

A year after skeletal remains were found in Crawford County, they have been matched to a missing person named Michael Sanders.

Monday afternoon, Chelsea Beimfohr spoke to Sabrina Fossett, who is Sanders' oldest sister.

She says her brother had been missing since June of 2014, and when bones were found off Old Knoxville Road last January, she had a feeling they belonged to Michael.

Fossett says her family now has some closure since the bones have been matched to her brother but now they want to know how he died.

"I've heard lots of stories from lots of people, and although they are all pretty similar, there are a few differences, but they always boil down to the same two people's names," said Fossett.

The family is offering a $2,500 reward through Macon Regional Crimestoppers for anyone with information on the death of Michael Sanders.

You can call Crimestoppers anonymously at 478-742-2330.

