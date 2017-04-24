Crawford County man charged with shooting another man

A Crawford County man is in jail after allegedly shooting a man with a shotgun.

A release from Crawford Sheriff Lewis Walker says the sheriff’s office received a call of a person shot on Saturday around 9:15 p.m.

At the scene, deputies found 50-year-old Wayne Anthony Wade with a gunshot wound in the backyard of the home on Gassett Road.

Wade was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and the property owner – identified as 67-year-old Mark Wayne Stribling – was taken into custody.

Stribling was charged with aggravated assault and possession of drug-related objects. His 16-gauge shotgun was taken into evidence.

He made his first appearance Monday and his bond was set at $25,000.

The shooting is still under investigation.

