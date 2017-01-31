Crawford County remains still unidentified 1 year later

A year ago this week, skeletal remains were found off Old Knoxville Road in Crawford County.

The bones were turned over to the GBI for testing, but over 365 days later, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office still doesn't have results.

"It is frustrating for someone who is waiting to see if that's going to be their loved one," says Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker.

Walker says in comparison to other cases, a year is a long time to still not have DNA results.

GBI Special Agent JT Ricketson told WMAZ on Tuesday afternoon that the bones were sent out of state to another crime lab for additional testing not offered in Georgia.

"You want to be 100 percent [sure] that you can tell the family that this is their loved one without giving false information, so that DNA sample is very important," says Walker.

According to Walker, there are currently 4 missing persons cases in Crawford County. He and his deputies have been searching for possible connections.

Walker says Hal Dunn went missing in 1987, Bessie Ages went missing in 1995, Robert Hooper went missing in 2011, and Michael Sanders went missing in 2014.

"One of the families contacted us because one of their family members was last seen in that area," says Walker. That was the family of Michael Sanders.

"We got them in, went over the case with them, where we was at, what we had done," says Walker.

Walker says they also took DNA samples from the Sanders family, but he will not make any speculation on whom the bones belong to until they get the test results back from the crime lab.

"It's a case that we want to bring to closure, but it's tough when you send your evidence off and are just waiting for it to get back," says Walker.

Walker says he hasn't heard anything from the GBI in over 6 months in relation to this case.

if you know anything about this case, you can contact the Crawford County Sheriff's Office at 478-836-3116.

