Crews continue search for Albany toddler missing after tornado

Storm damage in SouthWest Georgia after tornadoes and high winds.

Emergency crews are continuing the search for a 2-year-old girl that’s missing after a tornado hit Albany.

A news release says Detrez Green was last seen by her mother walking through the kitchen towards the back door of their mobile home on Sylvester Road in Piney Wood Estates.

The mother told officials she didn’t see the child leaving the home or being swept away.

The kitchen was destroyed when an oak tree fell through it.

The release says teams have searched the entire home and under the tree, as well as surrounding homes and a nearby field.

Dense underbrush slowed crews as they cut paths to allow cadaver and search dogs into the area.

The dogs were unable to find Green in the area. The search resumed at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

