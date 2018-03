Macon-Bibb fire crews were called to a home in south Macon Wednesday night.

According to Fire Chief Marvin Riggins, it happened on Pinsor Street.

He says the call came in as a duplex fire to one side of the unit.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading.

No one was injured, but a few rooms were heavily damaged.

