Crisp County cleans up after storm

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

People living in Cordele spent most of the day cleaning up after Monday night's storm.

In our area, Crisp County was the hardest hit overnight.

Yvonne Thomas has more on the damage and how the community pulled together in the midst of the storm.

"We were just in the house, and all of a sudden, the whole trailer started shaking," said Cordele resident Kenny Simmons.

Simmons says he and his wife were terrified when they felt the storm pass through their front yard.

"She screamed, and I said, "'Grab hold of me,' and I grabbed hold of her. Then the winds came," said Simmons.

But Simmons says it was too late.

"It hit my wife's car, that Dodge Charger right there."

A tree snapped in half and hit their car and damaged their front porch.

Simmons says they were scared but safe, and it could have been worse.

"This is a trailer. This is a mobile home. Any kind of wind could just push that thing down," said Simmons.

But in Cordele and Crisp County, Sheriff Billy Hancock says no lives were lost.

"We haven't heard of any injuries or any more damage this morning, and I think we're blessed," said Hancock.

Sheriff Hancock says their only loss is property damage.

"We have, of course, shingles pulled up on roofs, and we have trees on fences. We have fences down around pools, we have trees on houses, but those things are manageable, and our goal this morning is to document it and get it reported to the State Emergency Management Association and see where we go from there," said Hancock.

Sheriff Hancock says it could take a few days to clean up the rest of the debris in neighborhoods, but overall, he's proud of the quick response by first responders.

The sheriff says he'll have a better estimate of how much property damage is in Cordele and Crisp County by Wednesday.

As for the Simmons family, they say after this experience, this will be the last mobile home they live in. They say they're ready for a house.