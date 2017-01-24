Rose Rogers was sitting in her living room before the storm hit. When it broke the window, she ran to the back of her trailer.

Seconds later, a huge tree fell on Rogers' doublewide at the Shady Lane Mobile Home Park in Crisp County.

“I would have been in that bedroom,” Rogers said. “It had to be God. He had to be with me. If it wasn’t for God I wouldn’t be here.”

She wasn’t the only one with damage in the park. Myron Trice says the storm messed up his trailer, too.

“It sounded like someone was beating on it with their fist, and you couldn't even see out here and you could hear nothing but that wind,” said Trice.

In all, 81 homes were damaged in the county. About 10 are a total loss. The storm knocked down dozens of trees and power poles, leaving debris scattered everywhere.

“It’s the strongest wind I've ever seen come down through here,” Trice said. “I haven’t seen nothing like it.”

Crisp Sheriff and EMA Director Billy Hancock says he’s proud of his community for rallying to help clean up the county, and for not just waiting for aid to arrive.

“They are all working together helping each other cut trees, make access to their homes, put tarps on their roofs, and it’s just a great feeling to see a place that you live the people come together for a common cause,” Hancock said.

Cleaning up may take some time, but most in Crisp County like Rogers are just thankful they are still here.

“All us out here’s blessed didn’t none of us lose our lives. A lot of people lost lives,” Rogers said. “We can get another home, but we can't get another life.”

