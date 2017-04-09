Crisp County deputy injured after hitting deer

Courtesy of Crisp County Sheriff's Office.

A Crisp County deputy was injured early Saturday morning when a deer ran into his patrol car.

A post on the department's page says the deputy was responding to an emergency call around 1:30 a.m. Saturday when a deer hit the right side of his car.

The impact caused the air bag to deploy and the deputy lost control causing him to run off Highway 280 East in Cordele.

He was taken by ambulance to Crisp Regional and he was later released.

