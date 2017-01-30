Crisp County Sheriff: 'Recovery could take between 12 and 24 months'

Crisp County, one week and a day after tornado on January 22, 2017.

It's been just over one week since deadly storms swept through south Georgia on up into Central Georgia, leaving homes and property destroyed, families displaced, and communities damaged. Students are back in school, and many adults are back at work, but there's still a lot to do. Sheriff Billy Hancock says the entire cleanup could take up to two years.

Thinking back on Sunday January 22nd, Joeann Glenn looks at life in a new way. “Cook County lost lives. Albany lost lives. We didn't lose any lives and I thank God for that,” said Glenn. “Sometimes God can take a bad thing and make some good come out of it.”

Even though her mobile home is weaker after the storm, Glenn says her community is stronger in spite of it. “People are helping to clean up putting mobiles back up, helping putting tops on their houses.”

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock say the county is working with FEMA to help even further. “This community is good,” said Hancock. “I think the things that we have left to do right now is to help individuals. Those homes where the roofs were destroyed, where the trees went through the trailers and they're off the foundation. Those are the type things we work on now."



FEMA Division supervisor Jerry Haney says if your home or car was damaged by the storms. You can apply for help. “We will have a disaster recovery center opened up in the county soon,” said Haney. “They will be able to come and sit down with FEMA staff and register there.”

And that's great news to folks like Glenn as she continues to stand firm in faith. “Like I said I am blessed. I am truly blessed,” said Glenn.

The disaster recovery center in Crisp County is not open yet. Haney and Sheriff Hancock are looking for a location to set it up. Haney says the center should be ready by next week. Until the center is open, FEMA Division Supervisor Jerry Haney says you can apply for assistance over the phone. That number is 1-800-621-FEMA.

(© 2017 WMAZ)