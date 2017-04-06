A crossing guard is recovering after she was hit by a car while walking students to school Thursday morning. That’s according to Stephanie Hartley with Bibb County Schools.

Sgt. Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff’s office says the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. near Ingram-Pye Elementary School. Howard says Edward Garvin was traveling east on Anthony Road when he was blinded by the sun. Witnesses say Garvin was traveling at 10 mph when he hit crossing guard, Connie Hamid, Howard says.

Hamid was taken by ambulance to Medical Center Navicent Health with complaints of knee and leg pain, according to Howard.

Garvin is not facing any charges, Howard said.

No students were hurt, according to Stephanie Hartley with Bibb County Schools.

