Cruise ship returns to Fla. port without missing Warner Robins man

Carnival Elation pulling into JaxPort on Thursday morning.

The Carnival Elation cruise ship made its way back into port Thursday morning in Jacksonville without a missing passenger.

It set out from the same location Saturday on what was supposed to be a pleasant five-day cruise.

That all changed when passenger Kevin Wellons, 24, of Warner Robins fell overboard Monday at about 2:45 a.m.

The Elation made its way into JaxPort just after 5 a.m. without Wellons. The Coast Guard said after reviewing surveillance video, they saw Wellons fall overboard from the ships 11th deck.

The Coast Guard called off its search for him Tuesday.

Wellon’s wife reported him missing when the ship arrived at its first stop in Nassau Bahamas.

(© 2017 WMAZ)