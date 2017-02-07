Correctional education transforms a life

In November, Curtavious Gainey was released early from prison for good behavior and earning his high school diploma through a state charter program. But where is he now?





An inmate at the Burrus Correctional Training Center in Forsyth received a life-changing surprise Thursday: He'll be going home to see his baby daughter on Friday.

WMAZ's Chelsea Beimfohr caught up with Gainey who says earning that high school diploma helped put his life back on track.

"I was convicted of breaking into a school, and they gave me 5 years for it," says Gainey. Young and disappointed in his actions, Gainey says he knew he had to turn his life around. "I do believe in second chances."

After a few months behind bars, Gainey heard he had a chance to complete his high school education while serving out his sentence, so he enrolled in the charter school program at Burruss Correctional Training Center.

"What we're trying to do is create opportunities for change for these individuals," says Jay Sanders, the Associate Commissioner of Inmate Services for the Georgia Department of Corrections. According to Sanders, the state offers more than 40 educational and vocational programs to inmates.

"Studies have shown that people who complete these programs do not come back to us at the rate of those who do not take advantage of the programming," says Sanders.

According to Sanders, about 1 in 4 people who commit a felony will be convicted again within 3 years, but inmates who take part in training programs in prison are more likely to stay out.

A 2014 Rand Corporation study found inmates who participated in any type of training return at a rate of 4 to 7 percent less less than those who do not.

"They're being trained now, they're being released, they're being successful, and that means that we will not see them back inside the prison system," says Sanders.





"I just keep moving," says Gainey. "I don't stop for nothing."

Now, nearly 3 months removed from prison, Gainey says he's enrolled in an online college, apprenticing at a barber shop as he works towards his cosmetology license, and is spending time with his 1-year-old daughter.

"Every day, it's like I'm receiving another blessing," says Gainey.

He admits assimilating back into the world isn't easy, but he's thankful for the support of his friends and family, as well as the department of corrections, who have helped him get back on his feet.

Here are some other success stories from the Georgia Department of Corrections.

JOHN TURNER

WELDING GRADUATE

Thanks in part to the programs and education he received at Walker State Prison, John Turner's life today bears little resemblance to the life he led prior to his incarceration 15 years ago. Now a successful welder, John makes giving back to the community a priority after years of addiction and taking from others. John became involved in both the Faith and Character program and welding program at Walker State Prison, and it was through his participation in these and other programs that he learned a new way to look at life and what he wanted for himself and his family. "l didn't realize that the way I thought, the way that I viewed things was like a criminal," he said. When John became part of the Faith and Character program, he said he went from 'being an inmate to becoming someone who was preparing to go back into society." Although John was a welder prior to incarceration, he credits the welding program with giving him a 'leg up', and helping him to get back into the workforce upon his release. "One of the key things to making a man become a man is to make him feel that he's worth something," he said. "Doing something positive with myself was a big part of my self-esteem and the Faith and Character program and the welding program helped make me feel that sense that I could be somebody."

POTTS ARIEUS

GED PROGRAM GRADUATE

"l am honored to finally accomplish something that I have been working toward for a vast portion my young life. Getting my GED was a small step towards a greater endeavor. I give myself accolades because I persevered at this endeavor. I would like to thank everyone who helped in making this a success. lt's a rare occasion where we can accumulate a positive vibe on behalf of a cause that will benefit our lives. lt takes an amazing soul to move on one accord to acculturate a forgotten population of society."