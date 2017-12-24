Custodian who created 'care closet' gets surprise of her own

TUCKER, Ga. – A Tucker High school janitor who has helped those in need for years got a surprise of her on own on Saturday.

Three years ago, Carolyn Collins began collecting and distributing clothes, school supplies and food for the school’s homeless students. Since then, she’s kept the “Care Closet” stocked – often with money from her own pocket. She helps between 20 to 30 kids a year.

On Saturday, the tables were turned on Collins. She was ambushed with gifts for herself – and even more supplies on her Care Closet.

La Detra White said she was inspired after seeing the story. She donated more than $1,300 worth of cash and gifts towards Collins and her closet.

Carolyn said she was motivated to help after the loss of her son, who was killed during a home invasion.

WANT TO HELP?

Anyone wanting to drop off donations can leave them at the front desk of Tucker High School at the attention of Carolyn Collins.

Tucker High School

5036 Lavista Rd

Tucker, GA 30084

