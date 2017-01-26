Hot Wings Plus on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon.

The manager of a Macon restaurant says his team is shaken up after an angry customer shot at a clerk Wednesday.

Bibb County deputies say a man placed an order at Hot Wings Plus, 479 Pio Nono Ave. and paid the clerk. He then asked for his money back and became angry when she placed his money on the counter and not in his hand.

The customer then fired one shot at the clerk and ran out of the building toward Rice Mill Road.

Lei Yang, manager of the restaurant, said Thursday he doesn't know why the cashier chose to put the change on the counter, because it's normal practice to hand it to the customer.

However, he is glad that everyone is OK.

That employee was not at work Thursday, but the manager says he expects her back soon.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos of the gunman.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

