CVS employees tied up and robbed

CVS on Gray Highway

CVS employees were tied up and robbed early Sunday morning.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release, two male suspects wearing black hoodies and black pants entered the CVS on Gray Highway, and asked for wipes. Shortly after, a third suspect entered the store wearing all black clothing, and a mask that covered his face.

The third suspect flashed his gun.

The other two suspects pulled out handguns and told the pharmacist, the cashier, and night manager to go to the back of the pharmacy where they used “zip ties”, to tie up their hands.

The pharmacist was forced to open a safe that contained prescription drugs, and then hit over the head with the butt of a gun.

Once the three suspects emptied the safe of drugs, they escaped through the small drive thru window.

No money was taken.

The pharmacist was treated for a minor injury to the head. No one else was injured.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-746-9441 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV