DA: Teens planned to kill Perry 12 year old before deciding to kill Sam Poss

Dakota White, 17, (left) and Brandon Warren, 18, (right) are both charged with murder in the death of Sam Poss, 18.

13WMAZ's Madison Cavalchire was in court Thursday morning for a hearing for Dakota White.

White, 17, and Brandon Warren, 18, are charged with murder in the death of Perry teen Sam Poss.

Madison Cavalchire is reporting that Houston County District Attorney George Hartwig told the judge that White and Warren planned a suicide pact.

Hartwig also says that the suspects had planned to kill a 12-year-old before deciding to kill Poss. Hartwig told Houston County Superior Court Judge Edward Lukemire that White and Warren killed Poss, because, "They wanted to know what it would feel like to kill someone," he said.

Hartwig successfully argued that White should be denied bond because he'd be a danger to the community. White's attorney Angie Coggins said her client was not a flight risk nor a risk to the community.

White was denied bond and his arraignment is set for Jan. 4.

RELATED: Perry investigator: Samuel Poss killing "really weird, disturbing"

RELATED: Facebook pages of Perry teen murder suspects "disturbing"

Sam Poss

Houston County District Attorney George Hartwig said White and his co-offender Brandon Warren planned a suicide pact. @13wmaznews — Madison Cavalchire (@MC_Reporting) December 22, 2016