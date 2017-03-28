Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke says the Bibb Sheriff’s (BCSO) Office and Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare (MBCAW) have a poor working relationship.

He outlined his concerns in a three-page letter he wrote to Mayor Robert Reichert and Macon-Bibb commissioners. Cooke claims there are four barriers to prosecution that his office has encountered over the past two years.

“Through our observation there have been instances between MBCAW and BCSO that were instigated by MBCAW, which resulted in a poor working relationship,” Cooke wrote.

He writes that the relationship between the two agencies needs to be mended. In the letter, he suggests both agencies meet in a “non-hostile environment” to discuss what each side needs from the other.

“MBCAW and BCSO have had difficulties coexisting due to MBCAW’s lack of respect for both the chain of command and deputy discretion,” Cooke wrote.

In the letter, he says his office has tried to mend the relationship but has been unsuccessful.

“A second barrier to prosecution results from the lack of understanding how to adequately investigate and document a case for presentation in a judicial setting,” Cooke wrote.

He writes the MBCAW officers show a lack of discretion when determining which cases to investigate criminally and which cases require “a more delicate touch.” He says Animal Welfare officers often “focus too heavily on the letter of the law and lose focus of the external factors that suggest a non-criminal approach would be more appropriate and turn out to be more beneficial to both the animal and the animal’s owner.”

His fourth barrier prosecution is Animal Welfare’s relationship with the media. Cooke writes “there are certain facts and circumstances associated with cases that best not shared publicly to maintain the integrity of an investigation.” He says more media attention makes it harder for deputies to investigate.

He suggests that that new policies and procedures need to be implemented to remedy these problems. “The poor relationship between MBCAW and BCSO, brought on by instances instigated by MBCAW, is of most concern and that may need to be address at the personnel level,” Cooke wrote.

We reached out to District Attorney Cooke Tuesday evening by phone for further comment on the letter. He said, “I stand by the letter, you know our concern at the DA’s office is that justice is done both for the animals and the public and whatever happens next after this is up to the mayor and commission. We’re available to work with whomever is in control of the animal welfare.”

The full letter is posted below.

