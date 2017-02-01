Close Dad returns home from deployment, surprises son in Houston Co. preschool Houston County High School Little Bears preschooler Jhett Grant was surprised Wednesday by his father Staff Sgt. Tyler Grant who returned home after a six month deployment. WMAZ 12:00 PM. EST February 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Houston County High Little Bears preschooler Jhett Grant was surprised Wednesday by his father Staff Sgt. Tyler Grant who returned home after a six month deployment.Sgt. Grant serves in the U.S. Air Force. (© 2017 WMAZ) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Chuck's Pawn Shop Warner Robins Man struck, killed crossing Pio Nono Ave. Remains still unidentified 1 year later Atlanta Falcons 'bird lady' feels a win coming Gwinnett Co. officer strikes two pedestrians walking on sidewalk Students come together after hate crime Local law enforcement agencies push for higher salaries Brittani and Brandon Curtis Verify: How does Obama's 2011 immigration reform differ from Trump's ban? Signing Day 2017 Preview More Stories National Signing Day 2017 Feb. 1, 2017, 8:02 a.m. UGA brings in top-rated recruiting class Feb. 1, 2017, 11:42 a.m. Dad returns home from deployment, surprises son in… Feb. 1, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs