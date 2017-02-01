WMAZ
Dad returns home from deployment, surprises son in Houston Co. preschool

Houston County High School Little Bears preschooler Jhett Grant was surprised Wednesday by his father Staff Sgt. Tyler Grant who returned home after a six month deployment.

Sgt. Grant serves in the U.S. Air Force.


